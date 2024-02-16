

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to 2-day highs of 1.2605 against the U.S. dollar and 189.34 against the yen, from early lows of 1.2577 and 188.86, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 0.8538 and 1.1103 from early lows of 0.8561 and 1.1079, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 191.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the euro and 1.12 against the franc.



