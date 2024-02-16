

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius reported that fiscal 2023 profit to equity holders of Sartorius AG declined to 205.2 million euros from 678.1 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 2.99 euros compared to 9.91 euros. Relevant net profit to shareholders of Sartorius AG fell by 48.3% to 338.5 million euros. Underlying earnings per ordinary share decreased by 48.4% to 4.94 euros from 9.57 euros.



Fiscal year Group sales revenue decreased by 16.6% in constant currencies to 3.40 billion euros in 2023. Order intake was 3.07 billion euros, down 23.5 percent.



The company management expects profitable growth for 2024.



