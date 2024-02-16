José Mourinho prepares his team for UEFA EURO 2024

MADRID and LONDON, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With four months to go until the opening match of UEFA EURO 2024, preparations for the tournament are in full swing. Not only in the host country Germany, but also in the offices of Fanatics Collectibles - home to the premium trading card brand TOPPS. And right in the middle of all the action: TOPPS ambassador and renowned manager José Mourinho.

After the coaching legend created huge meme hype on TikTok immediately after announcing the Fanatics Collectibles partnership with UEFA ("I am José Mourinho"), "The Special One" is now using all his motivational skills and charismatic personality to drive Topps employees to their peak performance. This can be seen in the brand new, humorous clip from creative agency Jung von Matt SPORTS, which has been running on various social media platforms since today, and has been realized by the film production company 27km (director: Peter Lydon).

At Mourinho's side, well-known international content creators such as Jeremy Lynch from The F2 (UK), Omar Amoum (Italy), Knossi, Aaron Troschke and PushDich TCG (all Germany), also make brief guest appearances. The clip is one of three films that will be released in the coming weeks. After Mourinho gets the TOPPS team excited about UEFA EURO 2024 in the first part, the second and third films focus on core TOPPS products - the legendary sticker album and Match Attax cards.

Patrick Rausch, Chief Marketing Officer EMEA of Fanatics Collectibles: "With this campaign, the anticipation for UEFA EURO 2024 is increasing enormously for us as an official partner. Once again, José Mourinho shows us why he is called 'The Special One' and why he is the perfect choice for us as brand ambassador and product manager. After the first film with the self-deprecating José immediately achieved cult status, I'm pretty sure that the upcoming clips, featuring a number of well-known influencers, will also take the hearts of Europe's soccer fans by storm."

Felix Appelfeller, Head of Sponsoring Jung von Matt SPORTS: "Together with TOPPS and José Mourinho, we are delighted to launch the next chapter of our three-year strategy on the road to UEFA EURO 2024. Following our iconic 2022 partnership announcement and the subsequent 'I am José Mourinho' TikTok meme hype, we are now taking the next step with an increased focus on collectible products and TOPPS as a company. With Mourinho as the playmaker and some international content creators on the wings."

