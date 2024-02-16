Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Appointment of Auditor
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16
London, 16 February 2024
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Appointment of Auditor
Further to the announcement on 21 December 2023, Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of LB Group Limited as auditor to the Company. The re-appointment of LB Group Limited will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
For more information contact:
|Grand Vision Media Holdings plcJonathan Lo, Director
|http://gvmh.co.uk/Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk