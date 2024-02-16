Anzeige
16.02.2024
Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Appointment of Auditor

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Appointment of Auditor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16

London, 16 February 2024
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Appointment of Auditor

Further to the announcement on 21 December 2023, Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of LB Group Limited as auditor to the Company. The re-appointment of LB Group Limited will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plcJonathan Lo, Directorhttp://gvmh.co.uk/Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk

