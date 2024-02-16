Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Appointment of Auditor

London, 16 February 2024

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Appointment of Auditor

Further to the announcement on 21 December 2023, Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of LB Group Limited as auditor to the Company. The re-appointment of LB Group Limited will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

