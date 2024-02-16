Anzeige
16.02.2024 | 08:06
Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes year-end report January 1st - December 31st, 2023

POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND IMPROVED CASH FLOW
We see that our focus on profitability improvements and capital efficiencies has started to have an effect. Cash flow has improved during the quarter to 41,1 (30,2) MSEK. The adjusted EBITA-result has improved with 38,8 percent to 29,3 MSEK which means that the adjusted EBITA-margin amounts to 12,1 percent.

QUARTER OCTOBER 1ST - DECEMBER 31ST, 2023

MSEKokt-dec 2023okt-dec 2022?%of which organic, in percentage pointsof which acquired growth in percentage points
Net sales242,6238,21,8%-1,8%3,6%
EBITDA31,728,99,8%
EBITA20,121,1-4,7%-14,8%10,1%
Adjusted EBITA*29,321,138,8%
EBIT17,617,22,1%
Profit before tax5,36,1
Profit after tax-14,08,7
EBITA-margin %8,3%8,9%
Adjusted EBITA-margin %*12,1%8,9%
Operational cash flow41,130,2
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK-2,221,38
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK-2,221,41
* Adjustment refers to reorganization costs -4.2 MSEK and revaluation of inventory -5.0 MSEK.

THE REPORT PERIOD JANUARY 1ST - DECEMBER 31ST, 2023

MSEKjan-dec 2023jan-dec 2022?%of which organic, in percentage pointsof which acquired growth in percentage points
Net sales818,3764,67,0%-2,5%9,6%
EBITDA89,582,88,1%
Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms**96,082,816,0%
EBITA49,855,4-10,1%-21,1%10,8%
Adjusted EBITA*59,055,46,5%
EBIT37,539,2-4,4%
Profit before tax-24,00,8
Profit after tax-37,23,8
EBITA-margin %6,1%7,2%
Adjusted EBITA-margin %7,2%7,2%
Operational cash flow40,626,0
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK-5,890,61
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK-5,890,61
Net debt385,2364,8
Net debt/EBITDA4,314,41
Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms**4,014,41
* Adjustment refers to reorganization costs -4.2 MSEK and revaluation of inventory -5.0 MSEK.
** Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms

The Board of Directors propose that no dividend shall be distributed for 2023.

This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 (CET) on February 16th, 2024, through the designated contact person provided below.

For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, President and CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.


