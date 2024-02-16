

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold held steady on Friday as traders reassessed their expectations for early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



Spot gold was little changed at $2,005.07 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,016.50.



Traders recalibrated their expectations for interest rate cuts after the U.S. Commerce Department's report showed retail sales dropped 0.8 per cent in January, the biggest fall since February 2023.



The dollar firmed up after two days of declines, limiting the potential upside for bullion.



The U.K. followed Japan into recession at the end of last year, contrasting with a buoyant U.S. economy and raising pressure on the Bank of England to start trimming borrowing costs next quarter on in the July-September period.



Elsewhere in Europe, ECB member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the central bank should favor gradual rate cuts rather than waiting too long to cut rates this year.



The risk of moving too late exists 'at least' as much as that of moving too soon, he said in an interview with Belgian newspaper L'Echo.



Looking ahead, U.S. reports on producer price inflation, consumer sentiment and housing starts may garner investor attention in the New York session.



