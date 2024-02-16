

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A top US security official says Russia is developing an anti-satellite weapon that would be space-based.



White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that though Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, that is yet to be deployed, there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety.



He was referring to House Intelligence Committee chairman Mike Turner's letter to House members and his subsequent post on social media about a 'serious national security threat'.



On Thursday, the senior House Republican, along with his colleagues in the committee, discussed the matter with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.



Sullivan briefed them on the latest intelligence and Washington's analysis of it.



At a White House press briefing, Kirby said Biden's national security team is closely monitoring this Russian activity and will continue to take it very seriously.



'And we will brief the Senate when they are back in session on the 25th of February.'



President Biden has been kept fully informed and regularly informed about this. 'He has directed a series of initial actions, including additional briefings to congressional leaders, direct diplomatic engagement with Russia, with our allies and our partners as well, and with other countries around the world who have interests at stake,' he told reporters.



He added that developing an anti-satellite weapon would be a violation of the Outer Space Treaty to which more than 130 countries have signed up to, including Russia.



Kirby noted that astronauts in low orbit could be at risk from an anti-satellite capability.



In 2007, China destroyed a satellite on orbit, which smothered into many pieces, leaving a lot of debris.



At that time, there was a demonstration of a U.S. anti-satellite capability that was ground-based. It was capable of using a weapon on the ground to destroy a satellite that was falling to Earth, posing danger.



Responding to the concern raised by the U.S., The Kremlin spokesman said that bringing up the issue of the Russian anti-satellite capabilities is a ploy by the White House to pressure Republicans in Congress to pass the National Security supplemental package and get aid to Ukraine.



