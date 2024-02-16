- Late-breaking phase 3 data for KONFIDENT trial on Sunday, February 25, 2024

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at the 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting taking place in Washington, DC from February 23-26.

The following presentations will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from 9:45 10:45 am ET in the Convention Center, Level 2, Hall D.

Characteristics of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks Among Long-Term Prophylaxis Users (#215): Bob Geng, Vibha Desai, Julie Ulloa, Sherry Danese, Shawn Czado, Paul K. Audhya, Timothy Craig . Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

Bob Geng, Vibha Desai, Julie Ulloa, Sherry Danese, Shawn Czado, Paul K. Audhya, . Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A Delayed On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Patient Perceptions and Associated Barriers (#216): Sandra Christiansen , Maeve O'Connor, Julie Ulloa, Sherry Danese, Vibha Desai, Shawn Czado, Paul Audhya, Paula Busse. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

, Maeve O'Connor, Julie Ulloa, Sherry Danese, Vibha Desai, Shawn Czado, Paul Audhya, Paula Busse. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A Anxiety Associated with On-Demand Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks (#257): James Wedner , Cristine Radojicic, Julie Ulloa, Sherry Danese, Vibha Desai, Shawn Czado, Paul Audhya, Sandra Christiansen. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

, Cristine Radojicic, Julie Ulloa, Sherry Danese, Vibha Desai, Shawn Czado, Paul Audhya, Sandra Christiansen. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A Anxiety Associated with Refilling On-demand Therapy for HAE Attacks Contributes to Treatment Delay and Non-Treatment (#258): Daniel F. Soteres, Anete S. Grumach, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, Autumn Burnette . Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

Daniel F. Soteres, Anete S. Grumach, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, . Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A Characterizing the Negative Impact of Delayed On-Demand Treatment of HAE Attacks (#260): Princess Ogbogu , Hilary Longhurst, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, Ricardo Zwiener. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

, Hilary Longhurst, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, Ricardo Zwiener. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A The Impact of On-demand Treatment on Quality of Life of People with HAE (#265): Paula Busse , Bob Geng, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, Douglas H. Jones. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

, Bob Geng, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, Douglas H. Jones. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A Characterizing the Perspective of Patients with HAE on Prophylactic Treatment (#270): Stephen Betschel , Cristine Radojicic, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, William Lumry. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

, Cristine Radojicic, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, William Lumry. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A Treatment Patterns of Patients Requiring Redosing of an On-demand Treatment After the Return of an HAE Attack (#284): Constance Katelaris , Michael Manning, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, William Lumry. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

The following late-breaking presentation will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024 from 9:45 10:45 am ET in the Convention Center, Level 2, Hall D.

Sebetralstat for On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Phase 3 KONFIDENT Trial (L45): Marc Riedl , Emel Aygören-Pürsün, William Lumry, Henriette Farkas, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Matthew Iverson, Michael Smith, Christopher Yea, Paul K. Audhya, Jonathan Bernstein, Marcus Maurer, Danny Cohn

Links to all posters and presentations can be found on the KalVista website under "Publications".

