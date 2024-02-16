Indiana Toll Road Reduces Carbon Footprint With Completion of Solar Energy Project

ITRCC drives toward 50% carbon emissions reductions by 2030

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Today, ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the maintainer and operator of the Indiana Toll Road, announced the successful completion of a project to construct solar energy systems at 14 locations across the Toll Road.

The project was advanced in collaboration with Solscient Energy, a turn-key provider of solar energy generation solutions based in Toledo, Ohio. The project, known as Project Soleil, is designed to generate enough solar energy to service over one-third of the Toll Road's electricity needs and is expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by approximately 900 metric tons.

In October 2021, ITRCC first committed to an aggressive 50% reduction in scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. These efforts have been supported via the development of "Science Based Targets" and align with the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change. Project Soleil is ITRCC's biggest single step so far toward achieving these critical climate goals.

"What comes across loud and clear through our work with ITRCC over the past year is how seriously they are taking their own role in the energy transition," said Granger Souder, Co-founder of Solscient Energy. "Their embrace of critical steps to move toward renewables in their operations sets an example for others across the country to replicate."

At each of the 14 locations, the solar array installations have been designed to provide 100% of each building's energy needs, including maintenance barns and toll plazas. Together, the project will produce almost 2,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity annually. Any energy generated by the solar panel arrays over and above specific ITRCC facility needs is sent back out onto the grid to power local neighborhoods.

"I believe our commitment to sustainability isn't just about reducing our carbon footprint; it's for a cleaner future for generations to come. Together, we're not just powering our operations; we're illuminating a path towards a more sustainable tomorrow," said Alyssa Staley, ITRCC Executive.

About ITR Concession Co. LLC

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

