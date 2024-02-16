Anzeige
Freitag, 16.02.2024

ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2024 | 13:02
Web3 Sports Challenge Platform, LILLIUS, Secures Investment from Global Blockchain Fund GBIC

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / LILLIUS, a leading Web3 sports challenge platform under the leadership of CEO Joo-yeon Kim, proudly announces a significant investment from the renowned global blockchain fund GBIC.

LILLIUS stands as a cutting-edge Web3 Sports Challenge platform, offering users the opportunity to engage in challenge-style training content curated by sports stars, including Olympians. Leveraging advanced AI motion analysis technology, users can seamlessly exercise and receive rewards through their smartphones.

Sin-hae Lee, Partner at GBIC, expressed confidence in the investment, stating, "The decision to invest in LILLIUS is rooted in the excellence of its AI motion analysis technology and the competitiveness, along with the growth potential, of its sports content. We see LILLIUS as an exemplary Web2-based project expanding successfully into the Web3 market. We are committed to actively supporting LILLIUS' growth trajectory."

GBIC, a globally recognized blockchain fund, has a notable track record with investments in over 50 prominent blockchain projects, including Dapper Labs, Big Time Studio, Sui, Shrapnel. It was acknowledged as one of the 'Top 10 Most Influential Blockchain Funds' by 36Kr, a leading Chinese tech media, in 2018.

Joo-yeon Kim, CEO of LILLIUS, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "With this investment, we aim to enhance the global standing of our project within the Web3 market. We are dedicated to expanding our global footprint and constructing a robust Web3 sports ecosystem, providing an accessible and enjoyable exercise experience for individuals worldwide."

In tandem with this announcement, LILLIUS is gearing up for the imminent launch of 'LILLI NFT,' a feature set to activate cryptocurrency reward functions within the LILLIUS application. This development marks another milestone in the platform's commitment to innovation and user engagement within the Web3 landscape.

Meanwhile, LILLI NFT, which activates the reward function on the LILLIUS platform, is expected to be released in late February.

Media Contact

Organization: LILLIUS
Contact Person: Marketing Manager Choi Yehoo
Website: https://illius.net/
Email: team@lillius.net
City: SEOUL
State: SEOUL
Country: Korea South

SOURCE: LILLIUS



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
