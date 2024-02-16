Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU | ISIN: SE0007871645 | Ticker-Symbol: UNBA
Frankfurt
16.02.24
08:06 Uhr
10,770 Euro
+0,015
+0,14 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80510,93513:57
PR Newswire
16.02.2024 | 12:26
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bulletin from Kindred Group plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Kindred Group plc's ("Kindred" or the "Company") extraordinary general meeting held on 16 February 2024 (the "EGM") 42.16 percent in nominal value of the total shares/Swedish depository receipts ("SDRs") in issue were represented at the meeting and 99.97 percent of the shares/SDRs represented (42.14 percent of the total shares/SDRs in issue) voted in favor of the Board of Directors' proposal to amend the Company's current Memorandum and Articles of Association to, inter alia, include squeeze-out rights for an offeror. In accordance with Article 135 of the Companies Act (Cap. 386 of the Laws of Malta) the adoption of the resolution required approval by not less than 75 percent of the nominal value of the shares/SDRs represented and entitled to vote at the EGM and at least 51 percent of the nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue and entitled to vote at the meeting. As these requirements were not met, the Board of Directors is to convene a second extraordinary general meeting (the "Second EGM") within 30 days to take a fresh vote on the proposal to amend the Company's current Memorandum and Articles of Association in accordance with the rules set out in Article 135(1)(b) of the Companies Act (Cap. 386 of the Laws of Malta).

The Board of Directors' proposal to amend the Company's current Memorandum and Articles of Association will be adopted at the Second EGM if 75 percent or more of the shares/SDRs represented and entitled to vote at the Second EGM vote in favor of the proposal. Should more than 50 percent of the nominal value of the total issued shares/SDRs having the right to vote at the Second EGM be represented at the meeting, a simple majority in nominal value of such shares/SDRs so represented shall suffice for the adoption of the resolution.

Board of Directors

Kindred Group plc

CONTACT:

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Interim CFO, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3930336/2610652.pdf

Bulletin from Kindred Group plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-ma-nsberg-2,c3268562

Kindred ma nsberg 2

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.