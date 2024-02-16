

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies continued to trade firm, amidst lingering bullish momentum triggered by the recent ETF flows as well as anticipation of further price surge ahead of the next Bitcoin halving event. The Dollar's weakness after the recent surge triggered by the hotter-than-expected inflation readings in the U.S. also supported the uptick in crypto prices.



Data from Farside Investors shows the net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows surpassed $4.6 billion on February 14. Considering the cumulative outflows of $6.9 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted on January 11 has exceeded $11.5 billion. Net inflows amounted to $477 million on Thursday versus $340 million on Wednesday and $631 million on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with cumulative inflows of $5.2 billion, followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) that witnessed cumulative inflows of $3.5 billion.



Excitement ahead of the Bitcoin halving event expected in April 2024 also supported prices. The halving, an in-built mechanism reduces the bitcoin mining reward at pre-fixed block size to limit the supply of Bitcoin to the originally fixed supply of 21 million. Bitcoin's code specifies that the reward for mining Bitcoin be reduced by half after every 210,000 blocks are created, which is approximately every four years. Bitcoin halving events historically have caused unprecedented volatility and this time also, Bitcoin bulls are expecting a big rally. The previous halving event took place in May 2020.



The Dollar Index, a measure of the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently trading at 104.28, versus the high of 104.98 recorded on Wednesday, in the aftermath of the hotter-than-expected January CPI readings from the U.S. The Dollar's weakness also supported firm crypto prices.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $1.96 trillion, versus $1.95 trillion a day earlier. However, close to 30 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are currently trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. 32nd ranked Injective (INJ) is the highest ranking crypto (excluding stablecoins) to trade with weekly losses. 6th ranked XRP (XRP) is the highest ranking crypto (excluding stablecoins) to trade with losses over the 90-day horizon.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $52,173.27, having slipped 0.54 percent in the past 24 hours. BTC has gained 10.4 percent in the past week and 23.4 percent on a year-to-date basis. BTC currently dominates 52.4 percent of the overall crypto market.



Ethereum rallied 0.90 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,823.93. ETH now commands 17.3 percent of the overall crypto market.



BNB (BNB) ranked 4th overall recorded an overnight surge of close to 3 percent. BNB is currently trading at $357.21.



Solana (SOL) recorded an overnight decline of 3.8 percent and is currently changing hands at $112.03.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) gained 3.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.5717 but continues to be saddled with losses of more than 5 percent over the past 90 days.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) has gained 1.2 percent in the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $0.5993.



9th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) slipped 4.6 percent on an overnight basis.



10th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) gained almost half a percent overnight but is grappling with losses of 3.5 percent on a year-to-date basis.



70th ranked SATS (1000SATS) topped overnight gains with a surge of close to 14 percent. 61st ranked Bitget Token (BGB), 91st ranked Arweave (AR) and 46th ranked Render (RNDR), have all added more than 12 percent in the past 24 hours.



56th ranked Beam (BEAM) is the greatest laggard with an overnight decline of more than 10 percent. 51st ranked Helium (HNT), 64th ranked Dymension (DYM) and 79th ranked Pyth Network (PYTH), all follow with overnight losses of more than 5 percent.



