Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2024 | 14:26
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Tilly: Five Steps To Tap IIJA Infrastructure Grant Funding

Securing IIJA funding is slower and more complicated than originally thought but you can still access funds with the proper strategic plan.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Baker Tilly
By Brooke Opel, Grant Manager, and Miranda Wojciechowski, Grant Writer, Development and Community Advisory & Tribal Services at Baker Tilly

Originally published by Industry Today

The historic $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) supports myriad funding opportunities for public and private sector organizations - everything from improving highways, bridges and transit systems, to building broadband networks, cleaning up drinking water, updating energy grids, implementing carbon capture technologies, and more.

However, two years into this five-year (2022-2026) legislative program, securing IIJA funding has proven to be slower and more complicated than originally thought.

Continue reading here

Learn more at Baker Tilly's Inflation Reduction Act Resource Center.

Successful project design marries your needs with the program's goals. (Photo courtesy Pexels.com)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.