Baker Tilly: Five Steps To Tap IIJA Infrastructure Grant Funding

Securing IIJA funding is slower and more complicated than originally thought but you can still access funds with the proper strategic plan.
By Brooke Opel, Grant Manager, and Miranda Wojciechowski, Grant Writer, Development and Community Advisory & Tribal Services at Baker Tilly
The historic $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) supports myriad funding opportunities for public and private sector organizations - everything from improving highways, bridges and transit systems, to building broadband networks, cleaning up drinking water, updating energy grids, implementing carbon capture technologies, and more.
However, two years into this five-year (2022-2026) legislative program, securing IIJA funding has proven to be slower and more complicated than originally thought.
