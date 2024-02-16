

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $113. million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $299 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $2.03 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $113. Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



