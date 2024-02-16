Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Smart Valor AG receives observation status (78/24)

Today, on February 16, 2024, Smart Valor AG (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had taken the strategic decision to commence the delisting process for the Company's Swedish Depositary Receipts from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and that the formal application for delisting would be submitted no earlier than three months from this date. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Smart Valor AG (SMART SDB, ISIN code SE0017133820, order book ID 247852) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB