Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DES1 | ISIN: SE0017133820 | Ticker-Symbol: WD0
Frankfurt
16.02.24
08:06 Uhr
0,068 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART VALOR AG SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMART VALOR AG SDR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2024 | 14:58
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Smart Valor AG receives observation status (78/24)

Today, on February 16, 2024, Smart Valor AG (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company had taken the strategic decision to
commence the delisting process for the Company's Swedish Depositary Receipts
from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and that the formal
application for delisting would be submitted no earlier than three months from
this date. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its
financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Smart Valor AG (SMART SDB, ISIN code SE0017133820, order book ID 247852) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.