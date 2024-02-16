

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The Russian ruble fell against the U.S. dollar on Friday, following the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Arctic Circle jail.



The authorities said that Navalny had 'felt unwell' after a walk and had 'almost immediately lost consciousness.'



The emergency doctors declared that the prisoner has died and the cause of death is being established.



Russia's central bank decision to leave the key interest rate unchanged also weighed on the currency.



The board of directors of Bank of Russia, headed by Elvira Nabiullina, decided to hold the key rate at 16.00 percent.



The Russian ruble touched 93.48 against the greenback, its lowest level since December 7. The currency is likely to face support around the 102.00 region, if it falls again.



