Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
WKN: A14M5T | ISIN: CH0267291224 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNRISE UPC GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNRISE UPC GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.02.2024 | 15:34
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Liberty Global announces intention to spin-off 100% of Sunrise to shareholders

DJ Liberty Global announces intention to spin-off 100% of Sunrise to shareholders 

Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Liberty Global announces intention to spin-off 100% of Sunrise to shareholders 
2024-02-16 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 . Liberty Global today announces its intention to spin-off 100% of Sunrise to Liberty Global shareholders. 
  The transaction aims to maximize shareholder value by crystallizing the value of Sunrise, allowing shareholders to 
  fully participate in the future growth and upside of both Sunrise and Liberty Global. 
 . The spin-off will leverage the full potential of Sunrise as a locally listed FMC challenger, building on 
  the successful integration of Sunrise and UPC since their combination in 2020. 
 . The operational business will not be affected by the spin-off. Customers, employees, suppliers, or other 
  stakeholders can rely on continuity. 
Sunrise CEO Andre Krause said: 'We are excited to be listed in Switzerland once again and provide local investors with 
access to our scaled FMC challenger position in the market. Following the successful integration and synergy delivery 
of the UPC combination, Sunrise has a very attractive FCF profile and plans to offer an attractive shareholder 
remuneration framework. We will present more detail at a Capital Markets Day later this year. 
Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries commented: Liberty is fully committed to listing Sunrise with a strong capital structure 
which, alongside future cash generation potential will underpin Sunrise's attractive equity story and scope for 
dividends.' 
 
Key Sunrise investment highlights include: 
 . Strong fully-converged national challenger: Clear number two operator with scaled positions across all 
  fixed, mobile and converged products in the market 
 
 . Best 5G coverage and next-generation fixed network: Delivering nationwide 5G and 1 GIG coverage to 
  support a multi-brand strategy and converged offerings 
 
 . Multiple growth levers: Strategy focused on growing share in B2B and B2C segments, combined with further 
  cost efficiencies and efficient capital intensity, benefiting from high quality, well-invested infrastructure and 
  attractive wholesale economics 
 
 . High cash generating asset: Sunrise benefits from strong cash generation and expects to have a more 
  de-levered balance sheet with a long-term fixed rate debt profile (with 5 years average maturity, 3% average cost 
  of debt) enabling an attractive dividend distribution policy going forward 
 
 . Experienced management team: Sunrise leadership have strong telecoms track record and experience in 
  managing a listed company with CEO Andre Krause and CFO Jany Fruytier 
 
The listing of Sunrise on the SIX Swiss Exchange is planned for 2H24. Sunrise will be listed with a long dated, 
low-cost capital structure supported by CHF1.5B (USD1.7B1)) of debt reduction. The debt reduction is expected to be 
accomplished through Sunrise expected FCF generation, debt optimization and Liberty Global corporate liquidity 
including non-core asset disposals at Liberty Global. 
Following a strong Q4'23 performance at Sunrise with a return to both revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, we are 
communicating the following Sunrise financial guidance for 20242): Stable revenue, stable to low-single digit adjusted 
EBITDA growth on a rebased basis3), 16-18% capex to sales and adjusted FCF4) range of CHF360-400m, prior to any 
de-leveraging benefit. 
Full details can be found in the Liberty Global Press Release. 
 
Press Release (PDF) 
 
Sunrise 
Media Relations 
media@sunrise.net 
0800 333 000 
_________________________________ 
1) FX rate as of Feb 15th 2024 
2) Based on current reporting under US GAAP 
3) Rebased growth percentages, which are non-GAAP measures, are presented as a basis for assessing growth rates on a 
comparable basis. We calculate Sunrise rebased growth percentages consistent with the way we calculate Liberty Global 
rebased growth percentages in our earnings releases. 
4) We define Adjusted FCF as net cash provided by the operating activities of our continuing operations, plus 
operating-related vendor financed expenses (which represents an increase in the period to our actual cash available as 
a result of extending vendor payment terms beyond normal payment terms, which are typically 90 days or less, through 
non-cash financing activities), less (i) cash payments in the period for capital expenditures, (ii) principal payments 
on operating- and capital-related amounts financed by vendors and intermediaries (which represents a decrease in the 
period to our actual cash available as a result of paying amounts to vendors and intermediaries where we previously had 
extended vendor payments beyond the normal payment terms), and (iii) principal payments on finance leases (which 
represents a decrease in the period to our actual cash available) 
 
No offer to sell or solicit 
 
This communication is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares or a 
solicitation of any vote or approval. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial 
Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to, 
distributed in or sent from jurisdictions in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained 
herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such 
offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the 
securities laws of any jurisdiction and there shall be no sale of securities in any such jurisdiction. 
 
This announcement is only addressed to and directed at specific addresses who: (A) if in member states of the European 
Economic Area (the EEA) are people who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 
2017/1129 (as amended) (the Prospectus Regulation) (Qualified Investors); and (B) if in the U.K., are "qualified 
investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the UK version of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of 
domestic law in the U.K. by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the UK Prospectus Regulation) who are: 
(i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of 
"investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 
2005, as amended (the Order); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or 
(C) are other persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of 
section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended)) in connection with the sale of any securities 
of the Company or any member of its group may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such 
persons referred to in (B) and (C) being Relevant Persons). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on (i) in 
the U.K., by persons who are not Relevant Persons and (ii) in any member state of the EEA by persons who are not 
Qualified Investors. Any investment activity to which this announcement relates (i) in the U.K. is available only to, 
any may be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons; and (ii) in any member state of the EEA is available only to, and 
may be engaged only with, Qualified Investors. 
 
This communication is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of 
domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) and underlying legislation. It is not a 
prospectus. A copy of any prospectus published by the Company will, if approved and published, be made available for 
inspection on the issuer's website at www.libertyglobal.com subject to certain access restrictions. 
 
Additional Information and Where to Find It 
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a 
solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such 
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any 
such jurisdiction. 
 
As announced today, Liberty Global intends to spin-off its businesses attributed to Sunrise GmbH ("Sunrise") into a 
separate publicly-traded company (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, a registration statement on 
Form F-4 that will include a preliminary proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus") will be filed and mailed to 
the Liberty Global shareholders. LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/ 
PROSPECTUS AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ANY DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN AND 
OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION THAT LIBERTY GLOBAL AND SUNRISE WILL FILE WITH THE 
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE 
TRANSACTION. Liberty Global shareholders and investors may obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and 
other relevant materials (when they become available) and other documents filed by Liberty Global and Sunrise at the 
SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus (and other relevant materials when they become 
available) and the filings that will be incorporated by reference therein may also be obtained, without charge, by 
contacting Liberty Global's Investor Relations at ir@libertyglobal.com or +1 (303) 220-6600. 
 
Participants in Solicitation 
Liberty Global and its directors, executive officers and certain employees, may be deemed, under rules of the 
Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2024 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.