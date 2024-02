Correction refers to the change of trading code. The following bond loans issued by Calligo (UK) Limited will have a new last trading date, new trading code and change coupon type from floating rate to fixed rate. ISIN New Last Trading Day NO0011179806 2028-12-29 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.