KeyBank Celebrates Opening of New, Full-Service Branch in Erie, PA, Grant To Support a Local Non-Profit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Today KeyBank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, full-service, state-of-the-art branch in Erie, PA. The new Downtown Erie branch is located at 1401 State Street and several leaders from KeyBank and Erie attended the celebration.

"On behalf of everyone at Key, I want to share how excited we are about the opportunity this new branch provides for us to become a pillar of downtown Erie, deepening relationships within the region," said Victor Laurenza, KeyBank Western PA Market President. "We look forward to working more closely with our neighbors, clients and community partners."

Our clients will benefit from the new, superior location in many ways:

It's convenient, in the heart of a vibrant area

It's highly visible and accessible at a major intersection

The new branch will have private offices, an after-hours depository, and plenty of free parking

This new location is ADA compliant, improving accessibility for both current and new clients

As part of the grand opening, the KeyBank Foundation donated $5,000 to Crime Victim Center of Erie County. This grant will support the center's mission of reducing crime and the impact of crime, including sexual violence, through counseling, prevention education and advocacy.

"Receiving funds from KeyBank is more than just financial support; it is an investment in the restoration of hope and healing at Crime Victim Center of Erie County," said Paul A. Lukach, MSW LSW, Executive Director of Crime Victim Center of Erie County. "With Key's generous contribution, we can amplify our efforts to provide critical services for survivors of crime, ensuring that no one stands alone in their journey towards recovery. This partnership not only sustains our mission but also empowers us to be a beacon of support, guiding victims from despair to resilience. Together with KeyBank, we forge a path towards a community where every individual finds strength, solace and the promise of a brighter tomorrow."

In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the new Erie branch is also serving clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

As part of the opening of this new branch, KeyBank closed its 8th and State branch located at 801 State St. Erie, PA 16501.

Clients do not need to take any action as all accounts will be transferred automatically to the new location. They can continue to bank at any KeyBank location they choose.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

