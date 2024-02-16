Data Storage Corporation to Present at the Winter Wrap-Up MicroCap Rodeo Conference on February 21

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq:DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today announced that it will be participating in the Winter Wrap-Up MicroCap Rodeo Conference, which will be held virtually Tuesday, February 20 through Friday, February 23, 2024.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, and Chris Panagiotakos, CFO of Data Storage Corporation, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 21 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To register and access the presentation please visit Data Storage Corporation (webcaster4.com). Management will also be available to host one-on-one meetings with approved investors on Friday, February 23.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit registration at MicroCap Rodeo.

About the Winter Wrap-Up MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The Winter Wrap Up MicroCap Rodeo Conference is unique, as it is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4-day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. The investors will meet with executive management teams from approximately 20 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2024. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) provides cloud infrastructure, disaster-recovery, cyber security, managed services, as well as voice & dedicated internet access. The Company's technical assets and personnel operate throughout the United States and Canada providing support to a broad range of domestic and global clients, including Fortune 500 companies, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare. The Company focuses on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar cloud infrastructure, cyber security and business continuity marketplace. Data Storage is an established and emerging growth leader in these markets. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on X (@DataStorageCorp).

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

DTST@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Data Storage Corporation

