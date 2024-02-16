Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 16.2.2024 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 253729) Correction: Incorrect attachment in the previous notice concerning the listing. Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 5 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 19.2.2024. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1196465