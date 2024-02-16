Santa Cruz, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - KindPeoples, a cannabis dispensary brand serving Santa Cruz County, is excited to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary.





KindPeoples Celebrates 10 Years of Service to the Santa Cruz Community



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7482/198268_kindpeoples-10th-anniversary.jpg

Established in 2014, KindPeoples has been a cornerstone of the Santa Cruz cannabis community, offering high-quality products, a customer-first approach to the dispensary shopping experience, and a commitment to cannabis education. In fact, the first adult-use cannabis sale in Santa Cruz took place at a KindPeoples dispensary.

To mark this milestone, KindPeoples invites the community to join in a week-long celebration from February 12th to February 17th. Throughout the week, both the Ocean Street and Soquel Avenue locations will feature promotions, discounts, and brand activations.

"We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone and express our gratitude to the Santa Cruz community for their unwavering support over the past decade," said Chelsea Burman, Senior Manager of Retail Operations at KindPeoples. "Our 10-year anniversary celebration is a testament to our commitment to providing top-quality cannabis products and fostering meaningful connections with our customers."

As part of the celebration, KindPeoples will host a special event on Saturday, February 17th, at its Ocean Street location. The event will feature local discounts, brand activations, and deals all day long. Additionally, customers with a Santa Cruz local ID will receive exclusive perks with each purchase.

"We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our loyal customers and the broader Santa Cruz community," added Burman. "Our anniversary event will be a celebration of our shared journey and a testament to the positive impact cannabis has had on our community."

Throughout its 10-year history, KindPeoples has been dedicated to serving the Santa Cruz community with integrity and compassion. From supporting local artists to participating in environmental initiatives, KindPeoples remains committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its customers and the community at large.

For more information about KindPeoples and its 10th anniversary celebration, please visit www.kindpeoples.com or contact Chelsea Burman at the provided email address below.

About KindPeoples:

KindPeoples is a cannabis dispensary with deep roots, serving the Santa Cruz community since 2014. With a commitment to providing a wide variety of quality products, commitment to putting our customers first, and providing cannabis education, KindPeoples aims to inspire meaningful connections with cannabis and promote wellness in the community.

KindPeoples Locations:

KindPeoples Ocean Street

533 Ocean Street

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Phone: (831) 515-4114

KindPeoples Soquel Avenue

3600 Soquel Ave

Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Phone: (831) 471-8562

Media Contact:

Chelsea Burman

Senior Manager of Retail Operations

KindPeoples

Phone: (831) 471-8562

Email: chelsea@kindpeoples.com

