

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 838.8 billion yen.



That was in line with expectations following the 4.9 percent contraction in November.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders sank 0.7 percent - beating forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent after dropping 5.0 percent in the previous month.



For the fourth quarter of 2023, orders were down 1.0 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year.



For the first quarter of 2024, orders are seen higher by 4.6 percent on quarter and lower by 0.2 percent on year.



