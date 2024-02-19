

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 9-year high of 92.15 against the yen and a 4-day high of 1.0648 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 91.97 and 1.0659, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1-week lows of 0.6144 and 1.7549 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6123 and 1.7584, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 93.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the aussie, 0.62 against the greenback and 1.74 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken