Montag, 19.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
19.02.2024
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Update on Operation of the Discount Control Policy

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Update on Operation of the Discount Control Policy

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATON FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date: 19 February 2024

Update on Operation of the Discount Control Policy

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 22 January 2024, the Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") confirms that following restoration of the Company's distributable reserves, the current operational restrictions on share buybacks under the Company's discount control policy will be lifted with effect from 7.00 a.m. on 19 February 2024.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 378 0500

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


