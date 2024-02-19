Anzeige
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
19.02.2024 | 08:06
Inteliqo Ltd - Launch of Langaroo App

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

19 February 2024

Inteliqo Limited

("Inteliqo", the "Company")

Launch of Langaroo App

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, is pleased to announce that the full version of the Langaroo App has now been released on both Google Play and Apple's App Store.

On 18 October 2023 Inteliqo Limited announced that it was generating income under a revenue share agreement from the sales of subscriptions or territory licence agreements for the beta version of the Langaroo App and that the full version of the app was due for release in Q1 2024.

The Langaroo App is a mobile application that enables users to understand, speak, message, and share information across over 130 languages. It serves as the ultimate translation buddy, facilitating seamless communication for users in various scenarios.

Joseph Hill, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are thrilled to announce the release of the full Langaroo App to both Google Play and Apple's App Store. This milestone represents our commitment to providing a cutting-edge solution for seamless communication across diverse languages, and we expect a positive impact on users globally."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Inteliqo LimitedJoseph Hillj.hill@inteliqo.com
First Sentinel Corporate Finance LimitedBrian Stockbridge+44 (0) 20 3855 5551

