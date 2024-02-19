Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

19 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 16/02/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 14,353 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 484.60p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 478.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 481.85p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,046,578 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,046,578. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 2,167,319 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £10,249,303.29.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 482.03p 7,592 Chi-X (CHIX) 481.06p 1,420 BATE (BATE) 481.96p 4,008 Aquis (AQXE) 481.49p 664 Turquoise (TRQX) 481.15p 669

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 201 479.40 08:36:31 00390487946TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 151 479.40 08:36:31 00390487948TRLO0.1.1 BATE 67 479.40 08:36:31 00390487947TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 4 479.40 08:36:31 00390487949TRLO0.1.1 BATE 141 479.40 08:36:31 00390487950TRLO0.1.1 BATE 172 479.60 08:36:31 00390487951TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 29 479.60 08:36:31 00390487954TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 14 479.60 08:36:31 00390487956TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 12 479.60 08:36:31 00390487955TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 175 478.60 08:36:31 00390487957TRLO0.1.1 BATE 86 478.60 08:36:31 00390487958TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 30 479.20 08:36:31 00390487959TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 172 479.60 08:36:31 00390487960TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 479.20 08:36:31 00390487962TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 172 479.20 08:36:31 00390487961TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 172 479.60 08:36:31 00390487963TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 478.60 08:36:31 00390487965TRLO0.1.1 XLON 26 478.60 08:36:31 00390487964TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 28 478.60 08:36:32 00390487967TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 516 479.40 08:53:18 00390490141TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 482.20 08:59:35 00390491183TRLO0.1.1 XLON 516 482.00 08:59:50 00390491215TRLO0.1.1 BATE 143 481.40 09:00:27 00390491294TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 172 480.60 09:03:53 00390492118TRLO0.1.1 XLON 154 480.40 09:09:17 00390493072TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 480.40 09:09:17 00390493071TRLO0.1.1 XLON 143 480.20 09:09:17 00390493073TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 480.60 09:11:15 00390493466TRLO0.1.1 BATE 172 480.60 09:11:15 00390493465TRLO0.1.1 BATE 201 480.60 09:11:15 00390493475TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 480.40 09:14:49 00390494277TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 172 480.40 09:14:49 00390494286TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 480.40 09:14:49 00390494287TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 480.40 09:14:49 00390494288TRLO0.1.1 XLON 10 480.40 09:14:49 00390494289TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 480.00 09:19:52 00390495113TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 480.00 09:20:52 00390495315TRLO0.1.1 XLON 344 481.40 09:26:11 00390496183TRLO0.1.1 BATE 172 481.40 09:26:11 00390496185TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 172 481.40 09:26:11 00390496192TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 481.60 09:27:12 00390496318TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 172 481.60 09:27:12 00390496325TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 481.00 09:27:54 00390496465TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 172 481.20 09:29:30 00390496704TRLO0.1.1 XLON 145 481.20 09:32:35 00390497209TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 481.20 09:32:35 00390497211TRLO0.1.1 BATE 172 481.00 09:32:35 00390497212TRLO0.1.1 BATE 151 481.00 09:32:35 00390497216TRLO0.1.1 BATE 172 481.40 09:33:15 00390497348TRLO0.1.1 XLON 26 481.80 09:34:44 00390497558TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 25 481.20 09:35:19 00390497654TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 67 481.20 09:35:19 00390497656TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 172 480.80 09:36:20 00390497819TRLO0.1.1 BATE 172 480.60 09:36:20 00390497826TRLO0.1.1 XLON 22 480.00 09:36:55 00390497911TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 164 481.00 09:39:49 00390498352TRLO0.1.1 XLON 136 480.80 09:40:37 00390498438TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 480.80 09:40:37 00390498439TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 480.40 09:41:19 00390498573TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 25 480.60 09:41:54 00390498736TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 172 480.80 09:43:32 00390498960TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 480.00 09:46:50 00390499554TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 480.00 09:46:50 00390499555TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 480.40 09:47:34 00390499716TRLO0.1.1 BATE 172 484.20 10:16:49 00390504989TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 129 484.20 10:16:49 00390504991TRLO0.1.1 BATE 215 484.20 10:16:49 00390504992TRLO0.1.1 BATE 2 484.20 10:16:49 00390504993TRLO0.1.1 XLON 514 484.20 10:16:49 00390504994TRLO0.1.1 XLON 516 484.60 10:29:12 00390507215TRLO0.1.1 XLON 132 484.20 10:32:20 00390507774TRLO0.1.1 XLON 108 484.20 10:32:20 00390507775TRLO0.1.1 XLON 64 484.20 10:32:20 00390507776TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 484.20 10:32:20 00390507777TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 483.80 10:32:25 00390507803TRLO0.1.1 BATE 172 483.80 10:32:25 00390507805TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 172 483.80 10:32:25 00390507804TRLO0.1.1 BATE 172 483.60 10:32:25 00390507806TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 172 483.60 10:32:25 00390507807TRLO0.1.1 XLON 163 484.20 10:46:11 00390512398TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 484.20 10:46:11 00390512399TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 484.20 10:46:11 00390512400TRLO0.1.1 XLON 56 484.20 10:46:11 00390512401TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 484.20 10:46:11 00390512402TRLO0.1.1 XLON 129 483.60 10:51:04 00390513830TRLO0.1.1 BATE 304 484.00 11:23:47 00390519605TRLO0.1.1 XLON 516 483.60 11:26:52 00390520034TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 483.40 11:31:22 00390520672TRLO0.1.1 BATE 168 483.40 11:31:22 00390520671TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 172 483.40 11:31:22 00390520673TRLO0.1.1 BATE 134 483.40 11:31:22 00390520675TRLO0.1.1 XLON 38 483.40 11:31:22 00390520676TRLO0.1.1 XLON 45 483.40 11:31:22 00390520678TRLO0.1.1 XLON 196 483.40 11:31:22 00390520677TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 483.20 11:31:22 00390520679TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 14 483.00 11:35:41 00390521227TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 344 484.20 11:51:36 00390523354TRLO0.1.1 BATE 56 484.20 11:51:36 00390523355TRLO0.1.1 XLON 243 484.20 11:51:36 00390523356TRLO0.1.1 XLON

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02