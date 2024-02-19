Anzeige
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
19 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 16 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.490     GBP1.270 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.468     GBP1.258 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.479313    GBP1.263924

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,821,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4389       1.490         XDUB      08:18:37      00068901427TRLO0 
670       1.486         XDUB      11:54:09      00068908102TRLO0 
887       1.486         XDUB      11:54:09      00068908101TRLO0 
5054       1.486         XDUB      11:54:09      00068908100TRLO0 
2000       1.488         XDUB      11:54:09      00068908103TRLO0 
4834       1.478         XDUB      12:40:18      00068908839TRLO0 
1900       1.478         XDUB      12:40:18      00068908838TRLO0 
1092       1.478         XDUB      12:40:18      00068908837TRLO0 
6717       1.480         XDUB      12:56:23      00068909151TRLO0 
7408       1.480         XDUB      13:49:20      00068910433TRLO0 
1226       1.484         XDUB      14:41:20      00068912026TRLO0 
1900       1.484         XDUB      14:41:20      00068912025TRLO0 
1900       1.484         XDUB      14:41:20      00068912024TRLO0 
5261       1.484         XDUB      14:41:20      00068912023TRLO0 
1726       1.484         XDUB      14:41:20      00068912030TRLO0 
1900       1.484         XDUB      14:41:20      00068912029TRLO0 
1900       1.484         XDUB      14:41:20      00068912028TRLO0 
1900       1.484         XDUB      14:41:20      00068912027TRLO0 
9303       1.480         XDUB      14:51:48      00068912467TRLO0 
2120       1.478         XDUB      14:58:35      00068912675TRLO0 
4747       1.478         XDUB      14:58:35      00068912676TRLO0 
2325       1.478         XDUB      15:15:09      00068913352TRLO0 
4755       1.478         XDUB      15:15:09      00068913354TRLO0 
661       1.478         XDUB      15:15:10      00068913356TRLO0 
702       1.478         XDUB      15:16:10      00068913366TRLO0 
259       1.478         XDUB      15:16:10      00068913368TRLO0 
6029       1.478         XDUB      15:16:10      00068913367TRLO0 
5504       1.468         XDUB      15:28:10      00068913779TRLO0 
787       1.468         XDUB      15:28:10      00068913778TRLO0 
1651       1.468         XDUB      15:33:27      00068913936TRLO0 
4715       1.470         XDUB      16:00:27      00068914819TRLO0 
415       1.470         XDUB      16:01:30      00068914845TRLO0 
3363       1.470         XDUB      16:05:02      00068914968TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6973       127.00        XLON      11:54:12      00068908104TRLO0 
7124       126.60        XLON      12:40:14      00068908836TRLO0 
312       126.60        XLON      13:49:20      00068910431TRLO0 
7560       126.60        XLON      13:49:20      00068910432TRLO0 
11550      126.60        XLON      14:51:48      00068912466TRLO0 
4641       126.60        XLON      15:15:09      00068913353TRLO0 
2571       126.60        XLON      15:15:10      00068913355TRLO0 
7407       126.60        XLON      15:16:09      00068913365TRLO0 
2592       126.40        XLON      15:18:40      00068913485TRLO0 
4399       126.40        XLON      15:18:40      00068913484TRLO0 
5772       125.80        XLON      15:33:27      00068913935TRLO0 
7790       126.20        XLON      15:51:20      00068914547TRLO0 
1643       126.40        XLON      15:53:40      00068914604TRLO0 
3500       126.40        XLON      15:53:40      00068914603TRLO0 
7581       126.20        XLON      15:58:12      00068914767TRLO0 
6625       126.00        XLON      16:05:02      00068914967TRLO0 
15        126.00        XLON      16:08:43      00068915106TRLO0 
7742       126.00        XLON      16:08:43      00068915109TRLO0 
2        126.00        XLON      16:08:43      00068915108TRLO0 
234       126.00        XLON      16:08:43      00068915107TRLO0 
3508       126.20        XLON      16:21:50      00068915480TRLO0 
459       126.20        XLON      16:21:50      00068915481TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  304400 
EQS News ID:  1839443 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1839443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

