DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 16 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.490 GBP1.270 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.468 GBP1.258 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.479313 GBP1.263924

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,821,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4389 1.490 XDUB 08:18:37 00068901427TRLO0 670 1.486 XDUB 11:54:09 00068908102TRLO0 887 1.486 XDUB 11:54:09 00068908101TRLO0 5054 1.486 XDUB 11:54:09 00068908100TRLO0 2000 1.488 XDUB 11:54:09 00068908103TRLO0 4834 1.478 XDUB 12:40:18 00068908839TRLO0 1900 1.478 XDUB 12:40:18 00068908838TRLO0 1092 1.478 XDUB 12:40:18 00068908837TRLO0 6717 1.480 XDUB 12:56:23 00068909151TRLO0 7408 1.480 XDUB 13:49:20 00068910433TRLO0 1226 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912026TRLO0 1900 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912025TRLO0 1900 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912024TRLO0 5261 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912023TRLO0 1726 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912030TRLO0 1900 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912029TRLO0 1900 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912028TRLO0 1900 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912027TRLO0 9303 1.480 XDUB 14:51:48 00068912467TRLO0 2120 1.478 XDUB 14:58:35 00068912675TRLO0 4747 1.478 XDUB 14:58:35 00068912676TRLO0 2325 1.478 XDUB 15:15:09 00068913352TRLO0 4755 1.478 XDUB 15:15:09 00068913354TRLO0 661 1.478 XDUB 15:15:10 00068913356TRLO0 702 1.478 XDUB 15:16:10 00068913366TRLO0 259 1.478 XDUB 15:16:10 00068913368TRLO0 6029 1.478 XDUB 15:16:10 00068913367TRLO0 5504 1.468 XDUB 15:28:10 00068913779TRLO0 787 1.468 XDUB 15:28:10 00068913778TRLO0 1651 1.468 XDUB 15:33:27 00068913936TRLO0 4715 1.470 XDUB 16:00:27 00068914819TRLO0 415 1.470 XDUB 16:01:30 00068914845TRLO0 3363 1.470 XDUB 16:05:02 00068914968TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6973 127.00 XLON 11:54:12 00068908104TRLO0 7124 126.60 XLON 12:40:14 00068908836TRLO0 312 126.60 XLON 13:49:20 00068910431TRLO0 7560 126.60 XLON 13:49:20 00068910432TRLO0 11550 126.60 XLON 14:51:48 00068912466TRLO0 4641 126.60 XLON 15:15:09 00068913353TRLO0 2571 126.60 XLON 15:15:10 00068913355TRLO0 7407 126.60 XLON 15:16:09 00068913365TRLO0 2592 126.40 XLON 15:18:40 00068913485TRLO0 4399 126.40 XLON 15:18:40 00068913484TRLO0 5772 125.80 XLON 15:33:27 00068913935TRLO0 7790 126.20 XLON 15:51:20 00068914547TRLO0 1643 126.40 XLON 15:53:40 00068914604TRLO0 3500 126.40 XLON 15:53:40 00068914603TRLO0 7581 126.20 XLON 15:58:12 00068914767TRLO0 6625 126.00 XLON 16:05:02 00068914967TRLO0 15 126.00 XLON 16:08:43 00068915106TRLO0 7742 126.00 XLON 16:08:43 00068915109TRLO0 2 126.00 XLON 16:08:43 00068915108TRLO0 234 126.00 XLON 16:08:43 00068915107TRLO0 3508 126.20 XLON 16:21:50 00068915480TRLO0 459 126.20 XLON 16:21:50 00068915481TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 304400 EQS News ID: 1839443 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1839443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)