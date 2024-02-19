

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L), on Monday, reported FY23 profit after tax of £72.3 million versus £69.3 million last year.



On a per share basis, adjusted earnings rose 12% to 16.0p per share from 14.4p per share earned a year ago, driven by the EBITDA growth.



Group revenue for the year 2023 amounted to £432.1 million, 11% higher than the previous year's £387.6 million, reflecting exceptional trading in Insurance, supported by efficient acquisition and retain and grow strategy.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 8.9p pence per share, making the proposed full year dividend 12.1p pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 10 May 2024 to shareholders on the register on 2 April 2024, subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 2 May 2024.



