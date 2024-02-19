Vivici B.V.: Vivici achieves self-affirmed GRAS[1] status and launches nature-equivalent whey protein from fermentation less than a year after starting up

DELFT, Netherlands, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivici's whey protein from fermentation (beta-lactoglobulin) is commercially available for customers now, with self-affirmed GRAS in the USA. This marks a significant milestone in Vivici's mission to bring to market superior proteins with significantly less impact on the planet.

Vivici's beta-lactoglobulin is a highly pure dairy whey protein equivalent to nature's version. It contains all essential amino acids required by the human body, is abundant in leucine and branched chain amino acids (BCAA), and is rapidly absorbed in the blood plasma. It's also free from lactose, cholesterol, hormones and antibiotics, setting it apart in the alternative protein category.

"Nutritionally, Vivici's beta-lactoglobulin isolate is superior to plant protein isolates, even outperforming whey protein isolates in specific applications because it's higher in the amino acids beneficial for muscle growth and recovery," says Vivici's CTO, Marcel Wubbolts.

Consumers now demand sustainability from their favorite brands while also expecting delicious and nutritious products. Vivici's nature-equivalent whey protein from fermentation provides brands with a more sustainable protein which doesn't compromise on taste, performance, or nutrition. The protein is clean in color, neutral in flavor, and ready for use across a wide range of products, including ready-to-mix protein powders, ready-to-drink protein beverages and protein bars.

"We want to work closely with all innovative food & beverage players in the market who believe their brand could benefit from a more sustainably-produced & ethically-sourced, yet highly functional protein ingredient," adds Stephan van Sint Fiet, Vivici's CEO. "The focus of our food science team is to support our brand customers to bring outstanding products to market."

Learn more: Vivici is the innovative ingredients company creating superior dairy proteins with significantly less impact on the planet. Vivici.com

[1] Generally Regarded As Safe (How U.S. FDA's GRAS Notification Program Works | FDA)

