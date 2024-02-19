CTOne Launches New O-RAN and Private 5G Security Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2024

Staying Ahead of Security Threats to Enterprise 5G and Private Mobile 5G Networks

TAIPEI, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTOne, a Trend Micro company, today announced new Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) and end-to-end private 5G security solutions. At the Mobile World Conference (MWC) Barcelona 2024, CTOne will be showcasing next-generation security solutions that will propel organizations to utilize the full potential of private 5G while effectively managing associated cyber-risks. The new capabilities for protecting private 5G networks focus on supporting advanced wireless needs for the telecom industry, systems integrators, and private 5G network users.

Join us at Mobile World Congress Barcelona in booth 4A50, Hall 4, alongside Trend MicroTM from February 26-29, 2024: https://ctone.com/2024/01/join-us-at-2024-mobile-world-congress-in-barcelona/

Securing the Promise of O-RAN

Open RANs enable freedom of choice between the best hardware and service vendors from a broader range of open standards-compliant suppliers. This promises an end to vendor lock-in, reduced costs, increased flexibility, and ultimately huge benefits for end users.

The global O-RAN market is projected to expand from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $15.6 billion by 2027. However, because O-RANs are moving forward from traditional tightly-integrated, closed solutions, they do open a new world of security challenges - as well as efficiency enhancement opportunities - for operators and implementers. CTOne's solutions are purpose-built to help organizations proactively address these concerns while reducing risk across the enterprise supply chain.

Hollie Hennessy, Senior Analyst, IoT Cybersecurity at Omdia: "Private 5G networks are being leveraged globally to improve efficiency, productivity, and quality across verticals like telecom, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and logistics. The high value of supply chain components combined with increasing complexity that introduces new attack vectors make enterprise-grade 5G cybersecurity a clear and growing requirement."

The CTOne SecureRAN solution is designed specifically to enhance the overall resilience of information and communication technology (IT and CT) systems by safeguarding key elements in O-RAN systems. The solution proactively monitors for unauthorized activities across host servers and critical O-RAN interfaces, protecting the RAN system against malware, ransomware, and other attacks.

CTOne SecureRAN is capable of periodically scanning the components in the O-RAN system through software component analysis (SCA), providing a more complete view of attack surface risk. These strategic insights enable organizations to take necessary next steps, such as patching or other forms of remediation, and facilitate seamless integration with third-party security event management systems, supporting regulatory compliance, transparency, rapid incident response, and more informed decision-making.

Jason Huang, CEO of CTOne: "Private 5G is becoming increasingly popular among organizations worldwide as it provides a competitive edge and significant business value. With cyber risk increasing across the entire enterprise attack surface, it is more critical than ever that organizations take proactive measures to secure these next-generation wireless deployments. This will enable them to fully realize the potential benefits of this powerful innovating networking approach."

An Enterprise-Grade Defense Against 5G Attacks

CTOne offers a turnkey solution for private mobile network security for enterprises and operators, ensuring robust protection against diverse and evolving cyber threats. This comprehensive private 5G security solution protects entire networks, from IIoT endpoint devices and edge computing applications, through the O-RAN system, and into core networks. With the recent addition of SSL decryption, CTOne's security solution provides enhanced protection and visibility into encrypted traffic alongside simplified management to reduce both cost and risk. By bridging the gap between IT and CT, CTOne addresses the security needs of both network and endpoint layers, enabling enterprises to realize the true value of powerful next-generation wireless networks.

About CTOne

CTOne, a global cybersecurity leader in communication technology/ a subsidiary of Trend Micro, with over 30 years of experience in information technology (IT) security inherited from Trend Micro, CTOne bridges the communication technology (CT) gap by dedicating resources to the development of enterprise cybersecurity. On top of providing the most comprehensive solution in terms of mobile network communication protection, CTOne helps enterprises integrate IT and CT technologies for digital transformation, reducing operating costs, increasing productivity, and avoiding significant losses. CTOne is constantly on guard to ensure that daily business operations are protected to keep enterprises at the forefront of the market. https://www.ctone.com

