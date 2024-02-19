DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8G LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 516.0163 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 140437 CODE: CW8G LN ISIN: LU1681043672 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LN Sequence No.: 304493 EQS News ID: 1839697 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

