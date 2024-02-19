DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF (CB5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 16-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 105.1908 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 396634 CODE: CB5 LN ISIN: FR0010688176 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010688176 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LN Sequence No.: 304412 EQS News ID: 1839535 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

