DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.9819 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 211055143 CODE: AUEG LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEG LN Sequence No.: 304502 EQS News ID: 1839719 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 19, 2024 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)