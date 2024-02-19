DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2024 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 16-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.3902 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4340688 CODE: AEMU LN ISIN: LU2277591868 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2277591868 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU LN Sequence No.: 304600 EQS News ID: 1839917 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1839917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2024 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)