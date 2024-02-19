DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc (LCAS LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3029 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14793362 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 304525 EQS News ID: 1839765 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 19, 2024 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)