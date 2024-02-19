Anzeige
19.02.2024 | 10:30
Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd: Globe Teleservices and TIGO Tanzania Forge Exclusive Partnership for Advanced A2P SMS Firewall Solution

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd., a leading global provider of telecommunication solutions, has established a strategic alliance with Honora Tanzania PLC (TIGO), a leading mobile network operator in Tanzania which is part of the AXIAN Telecom group. TIGO Tanzania, recognized for its innovative communication solutions, has chosen to partner exclusively with Globe Teleservices due to its advanced and intelligent firewall solution for A2P SMS.

Globe_Teleservices_Logo

The security and reliability offered by Globe Teleservices' firewall solutions align perfectly with TIGO's mission to provide seamless, secure, and high-quality international Application-to-Person (A2P) traffic delivery.

In today's era of rapid technological advancements, this exclusive partnership will equip TIGO to tackle revenue loss caused by SMS frauds like Smishing, SIM farming, grey routes, SMS pumping, and more.

Globe Teleservices' firewall solution safeguards messaging traffic from grey routing and spam, ensuring secure and reliable communication. Given the diverse factors impacting each mobile network operator's business, protecting the network requires a tailored approach with the right mix of technology and business alignment. This approach not only facilitates TIGO's global expansion but also upholds the utmost security, a crucial imperative in today's interconnected world.

Mr. Ashutosh Agrawal, CMD at Globe Teleservices, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "Our intelligent firewall solutions complement TIGO Tanzania's vision for secure and efficient international A2P traffic delivery. We are proud to be a part of this journey, looking forward to the innovation and growth this exclusive partnership will bring to both companies."

This collaboration demonstrates the companies' commitment to delivering high-quality, secure, and efficient communication solutions to customers within Tanzania and beyond.

About Globe Teleservices:

Globe Teleservices is a leader in telecommunications with its transformative solutions that enable businesses to establish seamless global connectivity. We provide operators with niche next-gen solutions in premium voice, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud, cloud services, and A2P monetization. Globe Teleservices has also been recognized as a Tier 1 A2P SMS Vendor for MNOs in the ROCCO's A2P SMS Market Impact Report - MNO Edition. We provide access to high-quality, secure, and reliable routes with our diverse product portfolio offerings. Globe Teleservices is headquartered in Singapore and provides direct interconnections across 65+ countries in Asia, the Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155167/Globe_Teleservices_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globe-teleservices-and-tigo-tanzania-forge-exclusive-partnership-for-advanced-a2p-sms-firewall-solution-302064904.html

