Montag, 19.02.2024
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
19.02.24
09:59 Uhr
2,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
19.02.2024 | 10:48
107 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

19 February 2024

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Friday, 29 December 2023, which was announced on Tuesday, 2 January 2024, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 December 2023, expected to be on or after Friday, 22 March 2024.

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP 0203 008 4913

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2024 PR Newswire
