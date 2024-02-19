IRay Technology Co., Ltd: InfiRay® Debuts at EGYPT ENERGY SHOW 2024

YANTAI, China, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRay Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as "InfiRay®" below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile at EGYPT ENERGY SHOW 2024 in Cairo. InfiRay® presents its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products in Hall 1 Booth D30 at Cairo, Egypt International Exhibition Center.

At this exhibition, InfiRay® presents a comprehensive solution and core products tailored to the entire production process of oil and petrochemical exploration, transportation, and refining. These offerings are designed to effectively detect faults and boost production efficiency.

The spotlight of the showcase is on InfiRay®'s flagship handheld thermal cameras: M620, T630, and S1280. These products, featuring high-definition infrared images, precise temperature measurement, and professional capacities of analysis on the measured temperature, underscore the company's robust product competitiveness. In addition, InfiRay® unveils the G600G and CG300C gas infrared thermal cameras, supporting temperature measurement and gas leak detection. Capable of detecting various gases, including methane and sulfur hexafluoride, these thermal imagers are poised to play a pivotal role in petroleum and petrochemical production and processing.

The exhibition also features a diverse range of online temperature measurement thermal cameras. AT20, designed for real-time monitoring of electrical cabinets in factory power systems, is showcased alongside AT61U and AT1280, suitable for temperature monitoring of critical equipment. The TP264 temperature measurement lightweight PTZ, strategically installed at elevated points, monitors temperature anomalies in the factory area, ensuring the safety of production operations.

The impressive display at EGYPT ENERGY SHOW 2024 solidifies InfiRay®'s commitment to delivering cutting-edge thermal imaging solutions that address the evolving needs of industries involved in petroleum and petrochemical production. InfiRay® continues to set new standards in the thermal imaging sector, promoting efficiency, safety, and innovation across diverse applications.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infiray-debuts-at-egypt-energy-show-2024-302059328.html