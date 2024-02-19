Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.02.2024 | 13:06
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Q4 2023, Headway NOVA entered the market - a new service for investing in tokenized properties. On the NOVA app, users can profit from real estate with the help of digital shares, i.e., tokens. Investments are secured by blockchain and accessible to everyone from $50.

Secured investing

Headway NOVA is an investment service developed by Headway, a licensed financial company offering a range of financial products to clients around the world.

Affordability comes from technology

NOVA aims to revolutionize investing in real estate. NOVA team takes a high-end property with options available in Dubai, UAE. Following that the property is tokenized, i.e., the company creates digital shares of this property.

Headway NOVA offers property tokens to investors starting from $50. It is thelowest investment sum the real estate market can offer today.

With NOVA, investors own the right to receive profits from a property's long-term appreciation and rent. Users get regular dividends for their investments right in the app.

Easy, transparent, and profitable

NOVA service integrates the best of TradFi (traditional finance) and DeFi (decentralized finance) into one app:

  • It is easy. The user purchases a token in the app. The investment generates profits, while responsibility for property maintenance is on the NOVA team.
  • It is transparent.NOVA implements blockchain technology to achieve the maximum fairness and transparency. Every investor can find full information on the Ethereum Explorer. All operations are transparent and decentralized.
  • It is profitable. Though NOVA tokens are digital, they depend on the live market price of the physical property. With NOVA tokens, investors profit from market appreciation as well as regular rental dividends. It scales up user's profits massively.

Innovate your way to real estate

Try out investing in real estate with Headway NOVA! Learn more about the service in the video and on the official website: https://hwnova.site.

Follow the project on Facebook and Telegram.

About NOVA
Headway NOVA is a service for affordable investments in tokenized real estate accessible to all starting from $50. Install the app on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts:
Ivan Moroz, PR Manager
i.moroz@hw.site
+971528811932
care@hw.site

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341913/Headway_NOVA_1.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/headway-nova-new-investing-in-real-estate-302064231.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.