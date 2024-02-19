Psychiatric Medical Care: Newman Memorial Hospital's Senior Life Solutions Program Named Among Nation's 'Hospitals and Health Systems With Great Psychiatry and Mental Health Programs'

Senior Life Solutions supports the mental health of older adults with psychiatry and group therapy.

SHATTUCK, OK / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Becker's Hospital Review included Newman Memorial Hospital's Senior Life Solutions Program on the first edition of its "Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Psychiatry and Mental Health Programs" list.





Senior Life Solutions

Senior Life Solutions provides group therapy programs for older adults in need of mental health support.





"Recognition on the national stage of healthcare is a true testament to the hard work, experience, innovation, and dedication of our team," said Joey Burgtorf, chief operating officer of Newman Memorial Hospital. "They are in the trenches fighting to touch, transition, and enrich lives every day. Their victories are usually quiet ones that are only celebrated internally in their department. It's wonderful to see this kind of recognition for the quality and uniqueness of our program."

Senior Life Solutions is an outpatient program that combines psychiatry, group therapy, and individual therapy to support older adults who are experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, grief, or other mental health challenges. The hospital-based program, which is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), opened in the spring of 2022. It was named PMC's "Rookie of the Year" program in 2023 for making a positive impact on the community and demonstrating a commitment to compliance, quality, and patient-centered care. Senior Life Solutions at Newman Memorial Hospital includes a board-certified psychiatrist, RN program director, licensed therapist, and office/patient coordinator.

"Our success is attributed to the compassion we extend to our patients, creating an environment for them to grow and acquire new coping or communication skills applicable to their daily lives," said Crystal Gulley, Senior Life Solutions program director. "We are grateful to be part of such an exceptional community and express our appreciation to PMC and Newman Memorial Hospital for their unwavering support."

To curate the list, Becker's accepted nominations and took into consideration current service lines, expansions, funding, recent accomplishments, recognitions, and awards earned from other publications.

"Through this list, Becker's aims to highlight the efforts, programs, and initiatives of hospitals and health systems across the U.S.," said Anna Falvey, list writer for Becker's Hospital Review. "This is not a ranking or a rating, but instead an opportunity to spotlight organizations making an impact on their communities."

About PMC

Founded in 2003, Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC) is a leading behavioral healthcare management company with over 250 hospital and health center partners in more than 35 states. PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services. The company's services provide evaluation and treatment for patients suffering from behavioral health illnesses, including depression, anxiety, mood disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. For more information, visit psychmc.com.

