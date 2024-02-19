Epomaker Inc: Epomaker DynaTab 75X - the Indispensable Keyboard Collection for 2024

Epomaker is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest masterpiece, the DynaTab 75X, on Kickstarter.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Epomaker proudly unveils its latest marvel: the DynaTab 75X. This revolutionary keyboard promises to redefine the very essence of customization, performance, and versatility, setting a new standard in the realm of mechanical keyboards.









The Epomaker DynaTab 75X marries compactness with functionality, boasting a sleek and futuristic 75% layout that defies convention. Compared to traditional tray, top, or bottom mounts, the gasket-mount structure has long been known as the most popular structure in mechanical keyboards for its bouncy typing feeling. Engineered with precision and elegance in mind, its premium gasket structure ensures each keypress is met with unparalleled stability and consistency, transforming every keystroke into a symphony of precision and satisfaction. The compact 75% layout strikes a perfect balance between space efficiency and functionality, offering a seamless typing experience without compromising on key functionality.

Featuring a mesmerizing canvas of 540 distinct RGB Dot-Matrix LEDs, the DynaTab 75X opens up a world of possibilities for intricate pattern designs and dynamic GIF animations. Exploring a myriad of custom light effects and displaying letters respond to each keystroke simultaneously on the screen. With the Epomaker driver, users can design, draw, and upload their favorite animation effects directly onto the dot matrix screen, infusing a playful touch of fun into their daily typing routine. The DynaTab 75X is equipped with its hot-swappable key switches, providing users the flexibility to customize their typing experience without the need for soldering. The button beside the dot-matrix screen is functioned as a screen controller, toggling different screen displays at a press.

In the realm of mechanical keyboards, the sound profile plays a pivotal role. Epomaker ensures the DynaTab 75x excels in this aspect by equipping it with Poron Sandwich Foam, 8x IXPE switch sheet, and Latex Shaft Base Foam to absorb the hollow sound and minimize the key stress to ensure the switch's durability. Moreover, the gasket structure with PC positioning plate and Silicon plugs ensures a soft and rebound typing feeling. What's more, Epomaker DynaTab 75X is an excellent solution for multitasking. Navigating through tasks is made more convenient with the inclusion of dedicated arrow keys and a compact layout, making the DynaTab 75X a versatile choice for professionals who require efficient workflows. The keyboard is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Linux operating systems, ensuring a seamless experience across various devices. With a formidable 10,000mAh battery and advanced fast-charging technology, the DynaTab 75X delivers sustained power and unrivaled endurance, allowing users to stay productive without interruption.

Price and Availability

Epomaker takes pride in presenting the DynaTab 75X to the mechanical keyboard world and announces its launch on Kickstarter on Feb. 19th at 9:00 a.m. EST. The super-early bird price will be $109. Make sure to stay tuned to Epomaker's website.

For more information, please visit:

Epomaker DynaTab 75X

Kickstarter Follow Our Campaign





Contact Information

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com





Related Files

Epomaker DynaTab 75X launches on the Kickatarter offically Press Release 2024.pdf





SOURCE: Epomaker INC

View the original press release on newswire.com.