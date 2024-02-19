CoinHub Media: 23-Year-Old Millionaire Chooses Christian College Education Over Business World

Embracing Faith and Education: How One Young Entrepreneur's Choice Inspires Us to Prioritize Values Over Wealth

PENSACOLA, FLA. / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Blake Alma's story is one of remarkable success and profound personal transformation. As the founder of CoinHub Media, a powerhouse in the numismatic community, Blake achieved significant milestones, including over $1.6 million in sales and a digital following of 1.7 million. However, the young entrepreneur decided to shift his focus from the business world to pursue a Christian college education. In January of 2024, Blake embarked on a new journey at Pensacola Christian College, a place deeply rooted in his family's history, as both his parents are alumni of the institution.





Blake Alma (centered) at Pensacola Christian College

Photo by Ashley Ort - Blake Alma stands at the heart of camaraderie, surrounded by his college friends at PCC.





CoinHub Media's roots trace back to Alma's coin collecting passion at age of nine. Under Alma's guidance, the company flourished, marking a significant presence in the coin collecting community. Despite these achievements, Alma found himself at a crossroads, questioning his life's direction and true passion.

In a moving farewell address at CoinHub's headquarters before his departure for college, Alma shared his inner conflict and the profound realizations that propelled him towards this life change. He expressed, "I have always had mix feelings for this moment of saying goodbye to you...I am so very grateful for CoinHub...But this did not make me happy...Life isn't about coins, metals, and money...Don't spend your life teaching people how to be rich but educate them to serve God. For that is the only true happiness."

Alma's decision to prioritize his faith over his business endeavors did not mean stepping away entirely from CoinHub. He continues to oversee its operations remotely, with the day-to-day management now in the hands of Jonah Carpenter, a long-time friend and confidant. This strategic transition ensures that while Alma focuses on his spiritual and personal development, CoinHub remains in capable hands.

Alma's choice to attend Pensacola Christian College is a testament to his desire to build a legacy that mirrors his Christian faith and values. He reflects on the importance of community and spiritual growth, emphasizing, "Whether we drive a $150,000 car or a $1,000 car, the road and the distance is the same...I hope you realize that when you have friends, family, loved ones...that is true happiness." Alma's story, marked by his gratitude towards the CoinHub community, illustrates his belief in the power of togetherness and spiritual fulfillment over material success.

As Alma navigates his new chapter, his journey from a successful entrepreneur to a college student underscores the significance of aligning one's professional achievements with personal convictions. His narrative, enriched with personal reflections and aspirations, serves as an inspiration, highlighting the courage it takes to pursue a path that truly resonates with one's values and beliefs, even when it diverges from a successful, established route.

