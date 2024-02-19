Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.02.2024 | 15:02
Makeshift Software Inc: Introducing Senpai - Dating for Anime Fans

Ever wanted to swipe based on anime tastes?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Senpai, a new dating app by Makeshift Software, caters to the unique needs of anime fans. By using their shared passion for anime, it allows users to break the ice and make connections more easily.

Senpai Logo

Senpai Logo
Feature image.



Anime's Bright Future

Niche dating apps are the future, according to research done by Social Discovery Group.

Anime has become a major part of today's modern popular culture. Anime films are performing well at the US box office, and "Luffy", the main character from the ultra-popular anime "One Piece" was even featured in last year's Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

According to Grand View Research, anime's economic influence will continue to balloon straight into 2030.

Dating is only the beginning for Senpai. The app will grow into a modern hub for all anime fans, with features like networking at conventions and watching anime together via live stream like Twitch. Social networking features are a big target for the company's roadmap.

The app is currently on the Android Play Store, and will find its way onto the Apple App Store soon. The app is even available in Japan, with the Japanese language being fully supported.

Learn more on their website.

Contact Information

Herbert Joseph
CEO
team@senpaiapp.com
9179429777

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/914078418

SOURCE: Makeshift Software Inc

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

