Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of H&D Wireless Holding AB (83/24)

Correction regarding wrong first trading day. Changed to 20th instead of 19th. With effect from February 20, 2024, the subscription rights in H&D Wireless Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 28, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HDW TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021513561 Order book ID: 323127 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 20, 2024, the paid subscription shares in H&D Wireless Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 26, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HDW BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021513579 Order book ID: 323126 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB