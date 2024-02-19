Anzeige
Montag, 19.02.2024
WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9
ACCESSWIRE
19.02.2024 | 16:02
UFODrive: UFOFLEET and Stellantis Financial Services in Europe Have Agreed to a Partnership

he partnership will commence with a pilot experiment in Belgium to support enhanced mobility solutions for Stellantis customers and dealers in the region.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / UFOFLEET and Stellantis Financial Services in Europe have agreed to a partnership. The partnership will commence with a pilot experiment in Belgium to support enhanced mobility solutions for Stellantis customers and dealers in the region.

UFOFLEET

UFOFLEET

  • UFODRIVE's advanced SaaS platform, UFOFLEET, was selected for its superior customer experience, flexible technology and proven deployments with leading global brands.
  • The multi-year partnership will start in Belgium with a pilot to automate the test drive experience, in line with NRM (New Retailer Model) deployment and transition to EVs in Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.
  • The pilot could lead to the development of further enhanced products applied to all Stellantis brands.

About UFOFLEET

UFOFLEET is a modern, integrated fleet enablement platform that makes electric easy. The SaaS platform now powers some of the world's biggest rental, rideshare, lease, and last mile fleets in Europe, North America and Asia - enabling partners to manage drivers, vehicles, energy, and operations in one easy-to-use, customer-centric platform. UFOFLEET's technology has been proven with over 50 million miles driven and over 10,000 data points collected per vehicle - and counting. UFOFLEET is built by UFODRIVE, the first 100% digital EV rental company with the highest customer ratings on Google. For more information, visit www.ufofleet.com & www.ufodrive.com.

Contact Information:

Weesie Thelen
weesie@mbpconsultants.com

SOURCE: UFODRIVE

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
