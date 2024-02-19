Sharp has developed vehicle-to-home (V2H) electric-vehicle chargers for PV-powered homes, featuring 6 kW of charging/discharging rated power and an input DC voltage of 340 V. The wall-mounted devices are suitable for indoor and outdoor environments.Sharp has developed a new EV charger based on V2H technology that facilitates two-way flows between solar-powered homes and electric vehicles. The JHWE2301 EV charger enables the integrated control of PV power generation, battery storage and electric-vehicle charging in order to ensure high levels of self-consumption. The Japanese electronics manufacturer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...