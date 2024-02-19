Golden Metal Resources PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Golden Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on Nevada, US, announces an exercise of warrants.

Warrant Exercise

The Company has received a notice to exercise warrants of 187,406 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of 10.75p per Warrant Share. The exercise of the warrant shares raises £20,146.14 for the Company.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 187,406 Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 23 February 2024 ("Admission"). The Warrant Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 85,805,308 ordinary shares of 1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Golden Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 First Equity Limited Broker Jonathan Brown/Jason Robertson Tel: +44 20 7374 2212

