Montag, 19.02.2024
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
WKN: A3EF1U | ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN METAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN METAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.02.2024 | 16:26
Golden Metal Resources PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Golden Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on Nevada, US, announces an exercise of warrants.

Warrant Exercise

The Company has received a notice to exercise warrants of 187,406 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of 10.75p per Warrant Share. The exercise of the warrant shares raises £20,146.14 for the Company.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 187,406 Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 23 February 2024 ("Admission"). The Warrant Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 85,805,308 ordinary shares of 1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Golden Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 20 7213 0880

First Equity Limited

Broker

Jonathan Brown/Jason Robertson

Tel: +44 20 7374 2212

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Golden Metal Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
