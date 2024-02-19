Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Josh Weinstein

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction: 1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of time based restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted January 19, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) $0.00 Volume(s) 19,477

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 19,477 $0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-15

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction: 2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with time based RSUs granted January 19, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) $15.3712 Volume(s) 7,665

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 7,665 $15.3712

e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-15

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4C Details of the transaction: 3

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of Management Incentive Plan-tied restricted stock units ("MTE RSUs") granted February 21, 2023 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each MTE RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The MTE RSUs vest pro rata on February 15, 2024 and 2025. The 2022 Management Incentive Plan ("MIP") bonus payout percentage was applied to the MTE target value to determine the actual MTE grant value.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) $0.00 Volume(s) 56,097

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 56,097 $0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-15

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4D Details of the transaction: 4

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of MTE RSUs granted February 21, 2023.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) $15.3712 Volume(s) 22,074

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 22,074 $15.3712

e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-15

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4E Details of the transaction: 5

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") granted February 21, 2023 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The PBS RSUs vest pro rata on February 15, 2024 and 2025. The 2022 MIP bonus payout percentage was applied to the PBS target value to determine the actual PBS grant value.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) $0.00 Volume(s) 54,452

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 54,452 $0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-15

f) Place of the transaction NYSE

4F Details of the transaction: 6

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted February 21, 2023.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) $15.3712 Volume(s) 21,483

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 21,483 $15.3712

e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-15

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4G Details of the transaction: 7

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of time based RSUs granted April 21, 2023.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) $0.00 Volume(s) 53,304

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 53,304 $0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-15

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4H Details of the transaction: 8

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of time based RSUs granted April 21, 2023.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) $15.3712 Volume(s) 20,975

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 20,975 $15.3712

e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-15