Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Josh Weinstein
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4A
Details of the transaction: 1
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of time based restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted January 19, 2021.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
19,477
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
19,477
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-02-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4B
Details of the transaction: 2
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with time based RSUs granted January 19, 2021.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$15.3712
Volume(s)
7,665
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,665
$15.3712
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-02-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4C
Details of the transaction: 3
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of Management Incentive Plan-tied restricted stock units ("MTE RSUs") granted February 21, 2023 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each MTE RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The MTE RSUs vest pro rata on February 15, 2024 and 2025. The 2022 Management Incentive Plan ("MIP") bonus payout percentage was applied to the MTE target value to determine the actual MTE grant value.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
56,097
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
56,097
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-02-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4D
Details of the transaction: 4
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of MTE RSUs granted February 21, 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$15.3712
Volume(s)
22,074
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
22,074
$15.3712
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-02-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4E
Details of the transaction: 5
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") granted February 21, 2023 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The PBS RSUs vest pro rata on February 15, 2024 and 2025. The 2022 MIP bonus payout percentage was applied to the PBS target value to determine the actual PBS grant value.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
54,452
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
54,452
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-02-15
f)
Place of the transaction
NYSE
4F
Details of the transaction: 6
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted February 21, 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$15.3712
Volume(s)
21,483
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
21,483
$15.3712
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-02-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4G
Details of the transaction: 7
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of time based RSUs granted April 21, 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
53,304
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
53,304
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-02-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4H
Details of the transaction: 8
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of time based RSUs granted April 21, 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$15.3712
Volume(s)
20,975
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
20,975
$15.3712
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-02-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
Doreen S. Furnari
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600