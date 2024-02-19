Anzeige
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
19.02.24
17:35 Uhr
12,710 Euro
-0,030
-0,24 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,65012,79018:27
12,64012,76018:15
PR Newswire
19.02.2024 | 17:36
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Josh Weinstein

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A

Details of the transaction: 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of time based restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted January 19, 2021.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

19,477

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

19,477

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4B

Details of the transaction: 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with time based RSUs granted January 19, 2021.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$15.3712

Volume(s)

7,665

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

7,665

$15.3712

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4C

Details of the transaction: 3

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of Management Incentive Plan-tied restricted stock units ("MTE RSUs") granted February 21, 2023 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each MTE RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The MTE RSUs vest pro rata on February 15, 2024 and 2025. The 2022 Management Incentive Plan ("MIP") bonus payout percentage was applied to the MTE target value to determine the actual MTE grant value.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

56,097

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

56,097

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4D

Details of the transaction: 4

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of MTE RSUs granted February 21, 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$15.3712

Volume(s)

22,074

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

22,074

$15.3712

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4E

Details of the transaction: 5

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") granted February 21, 2023 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The PBS RSUs vest pro rata on February 15, 2024 and 2025. The 2022 MIP bonus payout percentage was applied to the PBS target value to determine the actual PBS grant value.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

54,452

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

54,452

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-15

f)

Place of the transaction

NYSE

4F

Details of the transaction: 6

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted February 21, 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$15.3712

Volume(s)

21,483

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

21,483

$15.3712

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4G

Details of the transaction: 7

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of time based RSUs granted April 21, 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

53,304

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

53,304

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4H

Details of the transaction: 8

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of time based RSUs granted April 21, 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$15.3712

Volume(s)

20,975

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20,975

$15.3712

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Doreen S. Furnari

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


