

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - German pharmaceutical and life sciences major Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said it plans to amend its dividend policy to pay out the legally required minimum for three years. This follows a review of the company's capital allocation priorities to reduce debt. The change would result in a dividend of 0.11 euros per share for fiscal year 2023 compared to 2.40 euros per share paid in fiscal year 2022.



The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will present the dividend proposal for shareholder vote at the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 26, 2024.



The proposal comes as the company faces a high level of debt, coupled with high interest rates and a challenging free cash flow situation, Bayer said in a statement.



